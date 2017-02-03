I-40 East closed in Smith County after semi crash

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was airlifted after a crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 40 in Smith County early Friday morning.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 252 around 5:15 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported one person was ejected from a vehicle and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-40 are currently closed while the THP critical response team processes the scene.

The roadway is not expected to fully reopen until 8:15 a.m.

No additional information was released.