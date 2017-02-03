GM to invest $27M into Spring Hill manufacturing plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – General Motors announced Friday it’s investing $27 million into its manufacturing plant in Spring Hill.

The company said the investment is for the assembly of a right-hand drive version of the GMC Acadia for export to Australia.

GM says the 2018 Holden Acadia was revealed last September and will go on sale the second half of 2018 in Australia.

“The team at Spring Hill Vehicle Assembly is proud to add this important model to our range, particularly as it is exclusively an export product. Customers from around the world can enjoy the craftsmanship our Spring Hill team provides,” said Ken Knight, Spring Hill Assembly Plant Manager.

The company says it won’t need to hire additional employees but the investment will retain about 215 hourly and salaried positions.