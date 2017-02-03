Former co-worker remembers Officer Mumaw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Driving through Madison, many will see a sign or flowers and even Officer Eric Mumaw’s squad car outside his precinct, where he enjoyed working the overnight shift.

But as you know, officers not only work closely with fellow officers, they are often in the company of those in the courtroom, too.

Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade told News 2 Officer Mumaw would bring a sense of joy to a place that is often serious.

“These officers come into court every day and prove to the community that they are in fact here to protect and serve. Officer Mumaw was an excellent police officer, he was a good man, he would come into court always with a smile, always with a story, always with a laugh but that didn’t diminish what he did for this community. He took his job very seriously, he truly believed in the phrase – protect and serve,” she said.

The funeral for Officer Mumaw will be held at Noon on Monday at Cornerstone Church on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

