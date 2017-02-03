Chamber of Commerce, businesses sell signs honoring fallen Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning risking his life to save another.

Tributes showing support for him, his family and fellow officers are all over Nashville. The Korean Veterans Bridge was lit blue Thursday night, the courthouse’s light shined blue and the Nashville Predators held a moment of silence before Thursday night’s game.

In Madison, where Officer Mumaw served, the patrol car he drove is stacked with flowers and balloons.

Also, the Madison Rivergate Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Jarvis signs to sell signs paying their respects to all officers and firefighters in Nashville.

The sign reads, “We support those risking their lives to protect others.”

The yard signs will be sold for a donation of at least $10. All proceeds will go to the family of Officer Mumaw.