NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County General Sessions judge Casey Moreland has stepped aside from his presiding role.

His lawyer Ed Yarbrough confirmed Moreland’s decision Friday, saying he’s still a judge for District 10.

It’s unclear why he stepped aside at this time.

The presiding judge is voted on each year by peers. Moreland took over the position in September 2016.

Judge Gale Robinson of Division I will now take over administrative duties.