NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brush fire that started in Old Hickory Friday afternoon burned 15 acres of land.

Firefighters were called to Old Hickory Bridge near Eagan Circle and Old Hickory Boulevard at 3:15 p.m.

A plume of smoke was seen coming from the Madison area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was halfway extinguished.

No homes are being threatened by the brush fire. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.