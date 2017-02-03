Authorities believe burglary suspects are responsible for rash of Giles County break-ins

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The so-called Walkie Talkie Bandits have struck again in Giles County. Authorities say they’re may be responsive for four break-ins in four months since September.

Authorities say the bandits are cautious and methodical, cutting alarm systems, disabling video surveillance systems and leaving a lookout on the outside.

They use walkie talkies to stay one step ahead of the law, earning the nickname Walkie Talkie Bandits.

Authorities believe they are responsible for burglaries in Minor Hill, Powell Chapel, Frankewing, and Waco.

The latest crime took place at the Lil’ General Store on Lewisburg Pike, outside Pulaski.

Tina Frank owns the country store in Giles County and told News 2 she feels violated.

Thirteen months ago, the mother of two quit the corporate world to run her own business. Now she’s dealing with expensive vandalism and more than $3,000 dollars’ worth of stolen cash and cigarettes.

She knows it could have been much worse since she actually arrived at the store while the suspect was still inside.

“My skin was crawling from head to toe, just about buckled my knees. Could have been him or me,” she said.

Surveillance video from the store early Wednesday shows what happened at around 3:30 a.m.

Tina arrived at the front of her store but did not realize the suspect was still inside. Because the crook had tried unsuccessfully to pry open the metal door, her key didn’t work.

That delay gave the suspect time to escape out the store’s drive-thru window.

Video showed the bandit arriving at the store an hour earlier. Detectives said the suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, used a walkie-talkie to communicate to his lookout, who is out of camera range.

The bandit cut the security lines in the back of the store and then hid, waiting for deputies to arrive.

After a few minutes, when they don’t, he pried the drive-thru window open. Again he moved into the darkness and waited for authorities to arrive.

When they didn’t, he went into the store through the drive–thru.

Detectives told News 2 he stole 30 cartons of expensive cigarettes and used a tool to cut open a part of the safe. He made a hole just large enough to get cash out of

The bandit is calm and cool; spending an hour in the store only leaving after Frank arrived.

“It is scary feeling. I’m pretty sure they will be back,” she told News 2.

Anyone with information on the recent crimes is urged to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-2460.

