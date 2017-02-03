3-car crash injures 2 in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A three-car crash closed Old Hickory Boulevard and two people were taken to taken to the hospital in Madison Friday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Graycroft Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the drivers of two of the vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Old Hickory Boulevard was closed from Interstate 65 to Gallatin Pike are crews worked to remove the cars. It reopened around 6:30 a.m.

No additional information was released.