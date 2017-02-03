2 U.S. Army soldiers killed in Kentucky shooting

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Oak Grove that left two U.S. Army soldiers dead and one 16-year-old injured Thursday night.

The shooting occurred at a home on Arkansas Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said 32-year-old Jeremy Demaree, of Clarksville, was in a domestic dispute with his wife when he found her at the home and forced his way inside.

Once inside, Demaree reportedly fatally shot two people. Their identities have not been released, though the KSP said they were both soldiers in the U.S. Army.

A 16-year-old was also injured during a physical confrontation with Demaree inside the home, according to a release. The juvenile was transported to Tennova Healthcare Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Demaree reportedly fled the home with his small child, but was taken into custody by Clarksville police not long after the shooting. The child was not injured.

The identities of the victims are expected to be released after their families has been notified.

No additional information was released.