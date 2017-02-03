19-year-old wanted in August 2014 murder in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Takyris Simms is wanted in an August 2014 murder that happened a South Nashville apartment.

Metro police say a juvenile court petition and arrest order have been filed charging the 19-year-old with criminal homicide.

Simms is accused in the death of Jorge Garnica, who police say was outside his Edmondson Pike apartment on Aug. 22 talking to a friend on his cell phone.

The friend reportedly heard background noises before the phone call abruptly ended. Garnica was found on the steps of his apartment building fatally wounded.

Authorities believe Garnica was shot during a robbery, and an investigation led to the development of Simms as a suspect.

Anyone who knows Simms’ whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Citizens can also send an electronic tip to Crime Stoppers by texting the word “CASH” along with their message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com. Those who contact Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Shaquay Dodd, 20, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery in this case last April. The case against him is pending in criminal court.