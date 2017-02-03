1 killed in head-on collision on Neelys Bend Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was killed in a head-on collision on Neelys Bend Road in Madison late Thursday night.

It happened in the 500 block around 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the man was driving a Chevy Impala when it crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a minivan before catching on fire.

The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people in the minivan were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was released.