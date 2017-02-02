Suspect arrested in brutal July Nashville attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in an attack of a man outside a Nashville apartment complex who later died.

Haven Pierce, 22, was wanted by police for aggravated assault resulting in death for the July 26 attack on Dewayne King outside of the victim’s Joseph Avenue home.

Metro police said King, 57, was attacked as he got out of his car. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with contusions to his face and head.

While in the hospital, King was diagnosed with a spinal injury and underwent surgery. He died after suffering a heart attack on Aug. 8.

After reviewing the autopsy findings, the medical examiner determined King’s death as a homicide due to the related injuries received during the attack.

Pierce’s alleged accomplice, Nathaniel Wright, 34, surrendered to police on Jan. 4.

Pierce is charged with aggravated assault resulting in death and is being held in lieu of $100,000.