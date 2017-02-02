Remains of Pfc. Shadow McClaine to be flown to California Friday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The remains of Army PFC Shadow McClaine will be flown home to California Friday.

McClaine’s remains will be escorted by Patriot Guard riders from Clarksville to the Nashville International Airport in the morning before being flown to the Sacramento airport.

The convoy will leave McReynolds-Nave-Larson Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

Members of the Patriot Guard will ride motorcycles for the procession.

The Fort Campbell soldier, who is from Yuba City, California, went missing on Sept. 2, 2016 and was never seen or heard from again.

Her skeletal remains were found last month at the Maxey Road exit off Interstate 24. Two other soldiers out of Fort Campbell are currently being held in McClaine’s death. The U.S. Army preferred charges against the men for conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping.

Click here for complete coverage of Pfc. Shadow McClaine.