Metro police sergeant: ‘We will dealing with this for a long time to come’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police car after police car could be seen early Thursday at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Inside, the huge facility was veteran Madison Precinct Officer Nick Diamond, who survived the water rescue of a suicidal woman while his long-time close colleague died.

Sgt. Robert Weaver of the Hermitage Precinct shared how difficult it was for the department.

“We will be dealing with this for a long time,” said Sgt. Weaver. “Fortunately, we have a behavioral systems network to deal with it.”

Officers who went to Vanderbilt to see Officer Diamond before he was released said he was “good” but very, very emotional knowing it cost his colleague’s life to help save the woman who had plunged into the river while sitting in her car.

“Our behavioral services unit was out there this morning offering peer counseling to officers involved, and those that are friends of officer Mumaw,” added the sergeant, who said all of the officers at the deadly scene will undergo what’s called a “critical incident debriefing” of about two to five days.

He said that with psychologists and chaplains, “there are multiple levels of dealing with a critical incident. You care for the officers who have survived the incident. You want to be there to assist them as they process this.”

Sgt. Weaver also managed to smile a bit in the midst of grieving for a police colleague he knew for a long time.

“Officer Mumaw and I have known each other for 18 years. We went through the academy together,” Weaver told News 2.

“We served together out of the Hermitage Precinct on the midnight shift. He was an asset. H e was always smiling; he just loved life,” the sergeant continued.

Mumaw was even in Weaver’s wedding 14 years ago.

The sergeant’s badge already had a black stripe around it to mourn the fallen officer.

“It’s sign of the remembrance that we are all part of the band of brothers and sisters and this is a memorial to officer Mumaw.”

At the Fraternal Order of Police headquarters where Sgt. Weaver was once president, there is a picture of the 35 officers who have fallen in the line of duty since 1903.

Soon the image of Officer Eric Mumaw will sadly be the 36th.