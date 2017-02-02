McDonald’s to give portion of sales to Ronald McDonald House next Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of sales at every single McDonald’s restaurant across Nashville will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities next week.

Local franchise owners and operators will donate 20 percent of all sales made during 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. the night of Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Night aims to help the organization build a new playground for the house in Hillsboro Village.

“A new playground has been on our wish list, so we are excited about this opportunity,” said Elizabeth Piercy, Executive Director of the Nashville house. “We are grateful for the work of our local McDonald’s owners/operators and for the support of our community.”

“We value our partnership with RMHC and the wonderful work they do for our community,” said James Pelletier, a local McDonald’s owner. “We look forward to hosting RMHC Night at our restaurants and encourage everyone to come out, enjoy some dinner, and support a great cause.”

Ronald McDonald provides a place to stay for families with hospitalized children.