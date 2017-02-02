Man charged with DUI after falling unconscious behind the wheel in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces several charges weeks after Mt. Juliet police say his vehicle rolled through one of the city’s busiest intersections while he was passed out behind the wheel.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 8 at the intersection of Lebanon and North Mt. Juliet roads.

WATCH: Mt. Juliet officers use SUVs to stop unconscious driver

A caller to 911 told dispatchers, “He just crossed four lanes of traffic, jumped a curb [and] about hit a car head-on. He’s got a flat tire where he jumped the curb. Man, someone’s got to hurry – he’s literally rolling through this light.”

Police dash cam later showed the red Dodge Intrepid slowing rolling through the intersection, striking a motorist trying to make a left turn.

A Mt. Juliet officer quickly wedged his patrol car against the rolling Dodge, ultimately stopping it.

Police say the man, identified at 31-year-old Gary Love, was the only one inside the car.

According to a release from Mt. Juliet police, opiates and methamphetamines were present in Love’s blood.

He was also driving on a revoked driver’s license.

Love was arrested and booked into the Wilson County jail for driving under the influence, second offense, and driving on revoked driver’s license.