Law enforcement, government officials offer condolences following Metro officer death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee police departments and officials throughout the state are offering condolences to the Metro Nashville Police Department following the death of officer Eric Mumaw Thursday morning.

Mumaw died after falling into the Cumberland River while he and other officers attempted to prevent a woman from driving into the Cumberland River.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry issued the following statement Thursday following the tragedy.

Statement on the drowning death of @MNPDNashville Officer Mumaw in the line of duty: pic.twitter.com/papkzsdnW8 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) February 2, 2017

U.S. Representative Jim Cooper and Governor Bill Haslam also took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Officer Mumaw’s death.

Nashville is grateful for his service. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. https://t.co/mdYP5kWIwx — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) February 2, 2017

Tragic news in Nashville today. Prayers to the family, friends of @MNPDNashville Officer Eric Mumaw. The 18-yr veteran officer made TN safer — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) February 2, 2017

Local police departments also offered their condolences to the department.

Speechless at the bravery shown by these heroic police officers. Prayers to the Nashville Police Department this very difficult morning. https://t.co/Ge8u5AXwCk — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 2, 2017

A hero put his life aside to save another today. Our condolences go to @MNPDNashville & his family. We salute Ofc. Mumaw for his service. pic.twitter.com/cudbjgnL8o — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 2, 2017

The Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans also offered their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Mumaw's friends and family, as well as all of the @MNPDNashville officers. https://t.co/4tUVKYTpP2 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 2, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @MNPDNashville and the family of Eric Mumaw. Thank you for your service to our community, Officer. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) February 2, 2017

