Law enforcement, government officials offer condolences following Metro officer death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee police departments and officials throughout the state are offering condolences to the Metro Nashville Police Department following the death of officer Eric Mumaw Thursday morning.
Mumaw died after falling into the Cumberland River while he and other officers attempted to prevent a woman from driving into the Cumberland River.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry issued the following statement Thursday following the tragedy.
U.S. Representative Jim Cooper and Governor Bill Haslam also took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Officer Mumaw’s death.
Local police departments also offered their condolences to the department.
The Nashville Predators and Tennessee Titans also offered their condolences.
Click here for additional coverage of Officer Mumaw’s death.