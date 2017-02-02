Grilled Cheeserie celebrates 1st brick and mortar restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville native Joseph Bogan and his wife Crystal launched the Grilled Cheeserie food truck back in 2010, offering classic grilled cheese sandwiches with creative twists. Now, seven years later, the Grilled Cheeserie has opened the doors to their first brick and mortar restaurant.

“My crew in the kitchen is pretty pumped. They’re just walking up and down the aisle because they can. They have more space to work with,” Joseph Bogan said.

The new brick and mortar seats up to 65 people, and is nestled in the old Sunset Grill building in Hillsboro village. It’s a part of town Bogan says he visited often as a kid.

“To be here, to see kind of a full circle for me too, it’s really cool. It feels right for us to be here at this time. It really does, it feels right,” he said.

The Grilled Cheeserie tripled their staff, going from nine full-time employees to about 25, but the foundation of what they do is still the same.

“However big we get, it [our mission], is to always stay true to our beliefs, and that all revolves around knowing where your food comes from, how it’s sourced. That’s one thing we will never compromise.” Bogan said.

The restaurant opened about a month ago, and so far, business is good.

They offer the staples that started in their truck, but they’ve added some specialty melts, and salads.

Joseph told News 2 the most popular addition is the milkshake bar.

“Walking up that’s the main thing you see, milkshake bar, even before you see Grilled Cheeserie, you see milkshake bar. People are really excited, even in January, people are pumped to come in and get shakes.”

The Bogan’s are hoping to continue to grow the Grilled Cheeserie at their pace. They say as long as they never compromise what they do, and they’re grateful for their customers.

“Since day one the support we have felt from Nashville, and the community has been unbelievable, it really has been,” Bogan said.

The new brick and mortar located in Hillsboro Village is open daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Grilled Cheeserie.