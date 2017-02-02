GOP lawmaker wants Tennessee to ID non-permanent residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican lawmakers want to require government-issued IDs in Tennessee to prominently feature the words “alien” or “non-U.S. citizen” in capital letters for anyone without permanent residency status.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge and Sen. Ed Jackson of Jackson.

Non-permanent residents are able to apply for temporary driver’s licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

State lawmakers have tried in the past to require the written portion of the license test to be offered only in English, but economic development officials argued that the change could have hurt investment by foreign companies.

Temporary driver’s licenses expire on the same date as visas to work or study in the United States.

