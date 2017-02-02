Flu closes schools in Bedford, Overton counties on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Both the Bedford and Overton County school districts will be closed Friday, Feb. 3 due to the flu.

Overton County schools were also closed Thursday as officials said about 12 percent were out of school on Wednesday, including a lot of faculty.

The district is having trouble finding enough substitutes but plans to reopen Monday, Feb. 6.

Details about the situation and absences in Bedford weren’t immediately known.

Flu cases are on the rise in Tennessee. Just last week, over 7,000 people were treated for the flu at clinics across the state.