Butch Jones, Vols celebrate recruiting in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It wasn’t his highest rated class ever, but head coach Butch Jones and the rest of the Volunteer coaching staff were celebrating Thursday in Nashville.

Jones was at Nissan Stadium along with defensive coordinator Bob Shoop and newly promoted offensive coordinator Larry Scott as they discussed Tennessee’s 2017 recruiting class with several hundred Volunteer fans.

Tennessee will welcome 25 new players to Knoxville and continue to build off three straight bowl wins, including back-to-back nine winning seasons. These wins made recruiting easy this year, according to Jones.

“I’ve said this is probably the most positive recruiting cycle that we’ve ever had since we’ve been here because there’s evidence of what we’ve built and what we’re building,” explained Jones. “I believe there’s only five programs that have won three straight bowl games and we’re one of them. All the positive energy that’s surrounded our program, it’s been completely different.”

Jones is set to begin year five of his coaching tenure at Tennessee with a 30-21 overall record.