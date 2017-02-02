1-year-old killed in Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department confirms a one-year-old died after a house fire in East Knoxville.

The fire was reported at 3937 Alma Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to Knoxville fire.

When firefighters arrived, they said five people were outside.

They said adults may have tried to go back inside the house. Firefighters said they had trouble getting in a back door because it was blocked by a refrigerator.