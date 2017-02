NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot in south Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 500 block of Paragon Mills Road around 3:50 p.m.

Police told News 2 the victim was first taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their identity or condition has not been released.

The gunman remains at large and a suspect description has not yet been released.

A motive was not immediately known.