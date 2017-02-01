Trump supporters circle rally against travel ban in motorcycles, trucks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – People protesting Trump’s immigration ban weren’t the only ones at Murfreesboro’s city square.

Several motorcycle and trucks circled around the rally, making plenty of noise in support of the president.

“We all have our own opinion. Some people don’t like President Trump, some do. President Trump is doing exactly what he said he was gonna do,” said Sherry Ritter.

“I am for Trump, and I think I think America’s gonna change,” she added.

There certainly were some tense moments, as the two rallies clashed. Thankfully, it appeared the night remained peaceful.