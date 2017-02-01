Thousands expected to attend Nashville rally against immigration ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several rallies are planned across Middle Tennessee Wednesday night in response to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Thousands are expected to gather at Coleman Park for the “We All Belong: Vigil and Rally.”

The event is organized by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

“We are going to be staying in one spot today having one powerful action, one powerful movement,” Pratik Dash, who is the campaign’s organizer for TIRRC, explained.

He said the rally in Nashville is a coordinated effort and part of a state-wide day of action.

“We have 10 different cities state-wide that are all having a day of action,” he said.

The nonprofit told News 2 the event is a broad outcry, specifically in response to President Trump’s executive orders restricting refugees and immigration.

“We are hoping all elected officials hear us on a local, state and federal level and hear our message of, ‘No ban, no wall, no mass deportation,’” Dash explained.

Following Sunday night’s demonstration outside of Senator’s Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker’s offices, the senators made similar statements saying the ban needs to be revised.

“We are so proud that so many other elected officials have come out and said, ‘No ban, no wall, no mass deportation,’ but I think there is room for improvement, that’s why we are having our event today,” said Dash.

TIRCC was founded in 2001 and has more than 800 members.

The nonprofit’s mission is to empower and educate immigrants and refugees throughout Tennessee to defend their rights.