Texas bank teller stole $1.2 million over a decade

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A teller responsible for monitoring cash in a South Texas bank’s vaults managed to steal about $10,000 a month for a decade, taking more than $1.2 million before an ownership change revealed the loss, federal prosecutors say.

Jill Marie Myers, 42, of McAllen pleaded guilty Tuesday to falsifying bank records to conceal theft of funds over a 10-year period. Myers is set to be sentenced in April. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million fine. She has agreed to pay restitution.

Authorities say Myers was the teller supervisor at the Edinburg branch of First National Bank.

Prosecutors said she was responsible for verifying the amount of U.S. currency maintained by the bank in its various “cash vaults” and then entering those amounts at the end of each day into the general ledger of the bank.

An investigation into those records revealed that from about June 2004 until June 2014, U.S. currency belonging to the bank began to disappear at an average of $10,000 per month. Myers admitted she created fraudulent entries in bank records in order to conceal the theft.

The scheme was uncovered in June 2014 after Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank acquired the branch.