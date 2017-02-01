VIDEO: Tenn. Senator addressing his claim that capitol protesters were paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta) has spoken with News 2 about his tweet Monday that accused demonstrators at the Tennessee State Capitol of being paid protesters.

“I do have a reliable source that had reported to me, in regards to protesters that were here on the capitol grounds Monday night, that they were being paid to be here. At this time I cannot reveal that source because of security reasons,” he told News 2 reporter Chris Bundgaard.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Tennessee’s State Capitol hill Monday night to make their voices heard on a wide range of issues.

“Despite what the media may report several of the protesters admitted that they had been paid to be at the Tennessee Capitol,” Sen. Bailey tweeted that night.

News 2 spoke with several of the protesters on Tuesday, who insisted they weren’t paid.

“It undermines what all of us as protesters were there for and what we were trying to express, which is that people are scared and they’re angry,” said Janelle Wood, an East Nashville resident.

On Wednesday, Sen Bailey told News 2, “I think those who came to protest peacefully on Monday night, there were questions as to whether all of them were Tennessee citizens. I believe that many that were here exercising their right to protest are Tennesseans and they were here protesting for their voice to be heard. But I also question as to whether all of those that were in attendance were from Tennessee.”

