NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who took a safe from a south Nashville car lot earlier this month.

It happened at Noor Auto Sales in the 1600 block of Murfreesboro Road on Jan. 12.

Metro police reported the suspect pried the door open to the business around 10:30 p.m. before dragging the safe off the property.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.