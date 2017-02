NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon kickoff party will be held in Nashville Wednesday night.

The kick off will begin at 5 p.m. at Honky Tonk Central and marks 100 days left until the marathon hits the streets of Nashville.

The party will have light appetizers, free drinks and live music. Click here for more details.

The marathon will be held on Saturday, April 29 this year.