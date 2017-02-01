Speeding has been concern in area of deadly Antioch crash

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to make sure you see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers were out with their radar guns Wednesday patrolling the area where a deadly wreck claimed the lives of two people, including a teenager, Tuesday.

Police told News 2 they increased their presence in the area even prior to the wreck.

“South Precinct had initiated effort on Murfreesboro Pike prior to the accident ” said Lieutenant Michael Gilliland.

Police told News 2 between the 3000 to 4000 block of Murfreesboro Pike, there have been nine wrecks from January 1, 2016 to January 30, 2017.

(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

Within 10 minutes of being in the area, News 2 saw police pull over at least six drivers.

One teenager told News 2 his friend was recently involved in a serious wreck while drag racing.

“He did that and he is actually in the hospital right now and I think he is not going to walk anymore,” said Armendo Molina, a high school student.

Tennessee doesn’t require teenagers to take driver’s education classes before they receive a driver’s license.

“I think it is always imperative for us to evaluate our system and what is required to get a drivers license,” said Lieutenant Michael Gilliland with Metro Police.

The department offers a teen driver awareness program free of charge. They encourage teen drivers to utilize the service.