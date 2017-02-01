Speeding has been concern in area of deadly Antioch crash

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to make sure you see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers were out with their radar guns Wednesday patrolling the area where a deadly wreck claimed the lives of two people, including a teenager, Tuesday.

Police told News 2 they increased their presence in the area even prior to the wreck.

“South Precinct had initiated effort on Murfreesboro Pike prior to the accident ” said Lieutenant Michael Gilliland.

Police told News 2 between the 3000 to 4000 block of Murfreesboro Pike, there have been nine wrecks from January 1, 2016 to January 30, 2017.

Within 10 minutes of being in the area, News 2 saw police pull over at least six drivers.

One teenager told News 2 his friend was recently involved in a serious wreck while drag racing.

“He did that and he is actually in the hospital right now and I think he is not going to walk anymore,” said Armendo Molina, a high school student.

Tennessee doesn’t require teenagers to take driver’s education classes before they receive a driver’s license.

“I think it is always imperative for us to evaluate our system and what is required to get a drivers license,” said Lieutenant Michael Gilliland with Metro Police.

The department offers a teen driver awareness program free of charge. They encourage teen drivers to utilize the service.