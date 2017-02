SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after the Blue Coast Burrito in Smyrna was burglarized last Friday.

It happened at the location off Sam Ridley Parkway at 4:48 a.m.

The suspect was seen on surveillance leaving on foot as he passed Asuka restaurant and Publix.

Smyrna police said they are releasing the low-quality images in hopes a delivery driver or someone else may have seen the suspect leaving the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5434.