NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a northwest Nashville Dollar Tree was broken into Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Dollar Tree on Clifton Avenue around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the burglary broke out the front window before breaking into a back office where the safe is located.

It is unclear what, if anything, the burglar took.

No suspect information or additional information was released.