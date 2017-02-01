Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of Trump’s immigration ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – People gathered in both Davidson and Rutherford counties on Wednesday in response to President Trump’s immigration ban.

In Murfreesboro, a peaceful vigil called “We All Belong” was held with people of all backgrounds and faiths taking part.

News 2 sat down with the man who helped organized the event.

Abdou Kattih shared his story of immigrating from Syria 20 years ago. He’s now a United States citizen.

“When I first arrived to the United States, when I first immigrated, I had a lot of fear, a lot of unknown ahead of me,” he said.

Kattih told News 2 that Trump’s ban on travel from majority-Muslim populated countries is ripping families apart.

“It’s going to affect people who are coming here. It’s going to affect minorities who are already here. It’s going to affect what we call our guests with visas and green cards who should be allowed to come here,” he explained.

Kattih says the stories he’s hearing from immigrants are real and heartbreaking. For him, it hits home.

“Personally my brother-in-law is a German national, but he was born in Syria, so his passport shows he’s born in Syria. Two days ago he was denied even access to the U.S. Embassy to apply for a visa to come and visit us,” he stated.

He says the policy needs vetting, calling it inhumane and un-American.

“It’s just painful; it’s betrayal of what I’ve come to believe as our values as Americans,” Kattih said.

Kattih is a member of the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro and started the group Murfreesboro Muslim Youth.

He says during the presidential campaign and the day after the election, Muslim students in Rutherford County were in fear.

“Bullying in school, issues outside the school where individuals being harassed or attacked because of their faith, or the way they look where it were perceived to be a certain faith, which is Islam our faith,” Kattih explained.

Organizers say the vigil will be part of a day of action held in conjunction with the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

Several other rallies and vigils are also taking place around the same time statewide.