Kentucky fugitive taken into custody by Cheatham County deputies

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted by Kentucky State Police for first-degree robbery was taken into custody in Cheatham County Tuesday.

Brady Ray, 48, is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a person with a hammer, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they tracked Ray’s phone, which placed him in the area of Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.

A deputy noticed a vehicle matching the description of the maroon Ford Focus Ray was believed to be driving at a home on Little Pond Creek Road. The deputy set up a perimeter and waited for additional units.

At the deputy was waiting, a woman who lives in a home on the road called authorities and told them Ray was at her home with her 17-year-old daughter who she said was scared.

The woman told authorities Ray asked the teen if he could hide his vehicle behind the home and hide out inside.

After a 45 minute stand off, Ray left the home and was taken into custody.

While he was being transported to the Cheatham County jail, Ray told a deputy that he had taken 80 to 100 Xanax pills as well as 15 Lortab pills before he had left the home. The deputy took him to Centennial Ashland City emergency room for evaluation.

Ray spoke with mobile crisis through Skype and stated to them that “he’s in a lot trouble for what he did” and “he broke into his wife’s residence and assaulted her,” according to the deputy.

After an evaluation, he was not admitted and was transported to the county jail where he was charged with being a fugitive from justice.