Iraqi family halted by travel ban cleared for entry into U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – U.S. Representative Jim Cooper has announced that an Iraqi family stranded overseas after President Donald Trump’s travel ban has been cleared for entry into the United States.

Fuad Sharef Seuleman’s family was headed to Nashville with special immigrant visas due to his service to the U.S. government. He had intended to settle in Nashville with his wife and three children.

He spoke with News 2 via Skype on Tuesday, saying his family made it through security in Cairo, Egypt, with no issues, but as they were walking to the gate, a security guard ran after them and told them they couldn’t come to America.

“It’s shattering when you’re headed to the United States on a plane and you get pulled off for no good reason,” Rep. Cooper said. “The Sharef family were innocent victims of President Trump’s executive orders, which I am fighting to reverse. I hope they make it to Nashville without incident.”

Last night, the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad received revised guidance by the Department of State that it is “in the national interest to allow Iraqi special immigrant visa holders to now travel to the United States.”

The Sharefs were notified Wednesday morning that they were cleared to travel.

“Swift action by many committed U.S. State Department employees allowed our nation to right a wrong and fulfill its promise to the Sharef family,” Rep. Cooper said. “In America, we should honor our commitments.”

RELATED: Cooper, Cohen to sponsor legislation reversing Trump’s immigration order