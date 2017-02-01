For 1st time in 30 years, Special Olympics may have to cancel Winter Games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Special Olympics of Tennessee may have to cancel its Winter Games for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Winter Games are held every year at Ober Gatlinburg but it’s been too warm to make or maintain the snow.

“I’m sad it’s got no snow,” said Olympic athlete Eric Wilson. He’s won two gold medals competing in the Special Olympics and one is in skiing. “Skiing is my favorite sport.”

Wilson is one of 191 athletes that are slated to compete this weekend. The event has already been pushed back due to weather but it still seems like Mother Nature won’t cooperate.

“We’re doing everything that we can but Mother Nature needs to chill out just a little bit – literally,” said Amy Parker, the Vice President of Marketing for Special Olympic Tennessee.

Parker says the event not only draws athletes but also 64 coaches and their families.

“It would be heartbreaking if we had to cancel,” she said. “It would not only affect the Special Olympics athletes but it also affects the Gatlinburg community.”

Gatlinburg is still recovering from the wildfires. The Special Olympics brings both joy and revenue to the city.

Also, all the volunteers for the Winter Games are from Gatlinburg.

“They’re coming off one of their hardest years and they are just begging us to come back,” Parker told News 2. “Regardless of the weather they want us to be there to retain a sense of normalcy.”

Gina Wilson says her son has been practicing for his skiing competition for months and he would be devastated if it was cancelled.

“He wanted to know why it would be cancelled so we pulled up the Gatlinburg weather,” Wilson said. “As soon as he saw 53-degrees, he looked at me and said ‘ooh too hot!'”

The Special Olympics Tennessee team will make the difficult decision either Thursday or Friday whether they’ll cancel.

The event has already been postponed once and there are no plans to reschedule the event if it’s cancelled.