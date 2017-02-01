Daughter says father’s actions saved mom’s life in fiery Antioch crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Married for 25 years, Miguel Lopez and Ana Nieto were together morning to night.

“There was not a day that went by that he did not remind her that he loved her,” the couple’s daughter Lesly Lopez said. “Saturdays, he didn’t have to go to work, and he went to work because he wanted to be with her.”

Calling her parents the perfect couple, Lesly said her mother survived a head-on crash Tuesday morning along Murfreesboro Pike near Hobson Pike simply because of her father.

“It’s because my dad reached over and helped her, and reached over and grabbed her, and during that impact, my mom said she saw that he hit the front of his head,” Lesly said.

PHOTOS: Fatal crash in Antioch

Metro police said the two were in a Corolla that was hit head-on by a car driven by a speeding 16-year-old.

Miguel Lopez died at the scene of the crash. His wife was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for broken bones and ribs.

“If he were still here right now, there would be no doubt in my mind that he would forgive the person that caused this,” his daughter said.

A deeply religious man, the 44-year-old father-of-two worked two jobs to support his family and send his daughters to college.

“I know I’m going to be able to see him one day in Heaven. I’m going to be able to hold him, and I know exactly where, I know where he’s at,” Lesly said.

The couple’s daughter said Nieto could be released from the hospital within the next 24 hours.

According to Metro police, the 16-year-old driver will be charged with two counts of vehicular homicide when he is released from the hospital.

His 16-year-old female passenger was also killed in the crash. Her name has not been released.