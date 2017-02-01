Columbia police searching for stolen trailer

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are asking for assistance in locating a utility trailer stolen from Columbia earlier this week.

The department reported the trailer was taken from a job site off Baker Road between Sunday and Monday.

Columbia police asked residents to notice the lettering and decals while keeping in mind they could be removed. Also the trailer could stand out due to fresh,unfaded paint beneath them.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.