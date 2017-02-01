COLD CASE: Franklin woman’s murder remains unsolved 26 year later

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) -Wednesday marks 26 years since a woman was murdered in Williamson County,and the case remains unsolved.

Peggy Cox was killed on her 49th birthday while she was working at the Hardee’s on Murfreesboro Road on Feb. 1, 1991.

Her final customer was the last person who saw Cox alive. Authorities said the unidentified man ordered food in the drive through and allegedly shot her multiple times before speeding away.

Her son Jude was working in another part of the restaurant and heard the gunshots before he found his mother.

Cox was taken to the hospital, where she died of a single gunshot wound to her neck.

In September, as part of News 2’s Cold Case series, Cox’s daughters said they will work to make sure her case is not forgotten.

“Somebody will eventually talk about it and tell what they know,” Desiree Cox said. “My mother didn’t have an enemy in the world. She was friendly, quiet and everybody’s friend.”

Franklin police review the cold case at least once a year and have interviewed several people. But they said they still need more information to make an arrest.

“I have a candle I light every year on that day and burn it for a couple hours,” Rachel Cox said. “My second to oldest son remembered this year and he went and got it out for me. That is when it hits you.”

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to Peggy Cox’s killer.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peggy Cox Tip Line at 615- 550-8404 or the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

