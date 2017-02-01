Class of 6 graduates from Davidson County drug treatment court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A class of six just graduated from Davidson County’s drug treatment court.

Three women and three men shared their personal stories of recovery after addiction. The graduates come from a variety of backgrounds.

The group completed months of strict requirements to gain sobriety.

The founder of Davidson County’s drug court, Judge Casey Moreland, will serve as a panelist for News 2’s town hall on Tennessee’s opioid crisis. Watch it on News 2 Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

