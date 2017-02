NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beyoncé announced via social media that she’s pregnant with twins.

In an Instagram post showing off her growing belly, the superstar wrote Wednesday, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyoncé and her husband, rapper Jay Z, are already parents to a daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

The pair married in 2008.