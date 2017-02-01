Arrest made 8 years after woman found dead in Columbia

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have made an arrest in an eight-year-old cold case out of Maury County.

Authorities said Christopher Johnson was arrested in Lawrence County for Natasha Mosley’s murder.

The 22-year-old was found dead in May 2009 behind the American Legion Post in Columbia.

Police said she had been shot execution style.

Johnson has since been indicted for first degree murder and facilitation of first degree murder.

He has been transferred to the Maury County jail where he is being held without bond.