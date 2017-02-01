64-year-old man injured in Mt. Juliet fire

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that severely injured a 64-year-old man in Mt. Juliet Tuesday.

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency crews discovered the fire while returning to their station from another call at 4:24 p.m.

They noticed smoke and found a bumper hitch camper trailer on fire in a barn like structure at 631 Beckwith Road.

The crew found a 64-year-old man suffering from severe burns to approximately 70 percent of his body.

The man was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Lifeflight.

His condition and identity have not been released at this time.

Both the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bomb and Arson investigation unit were notified to seek the cause and origin of the fire.