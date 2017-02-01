3rd teen charged with last weekend’s murder at Madison apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a third 16-year-old has been charged with last Saturday’s murder of another teenager in Madison.

Jevon Wilson was arrested by authorities Wednesday night and charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

He’s accused in the death of Javonte Robinson, 18, who was shot and killed outside the Nashwood Park Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

According to police, Robinson was sitting inside a car with 20-year-old Roy Hunter and another person. That person got out and walked toward the apartments when two others approached the car and opened fire.

Robinson was killed; Hunter, the son of a Metro School Board member, was critically injured. He remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Terrance Rainey and Byron Berkley, both 16 years old, were already charged in the case. They each face one count of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Authorities believe the robbery was a set up.

All three teens are being held in juvenile detention.