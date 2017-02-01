20-year-old Tennessee man charged in father’s death

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to his father’s recent death after an investigation involving both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Taylor’s body was found in a wooded area off of Griffith Branch Road in Madisonville, about 200 miles east of Nashville.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Taylor’s son, Robert Atkins, as a suspect.

Atkins was indicted on a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday.

He is currently jailed in Monroe County without bond on unrelated charges.