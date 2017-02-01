Police: Husband shoots wife, himself at Antioch home

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in Antioch Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of Post Oak Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Metro police said a man shot his wife in the chest before shooting himself in the abdomen.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries though they were both conscious and breathing as they left the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

