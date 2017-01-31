Williamson County deputies, officers to undergo de-escalating training

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WRKN) – Law enforcement officers in Williamson County have begun additional training for potentially dangerous conflicts.

A press release states they are taking a proactive stance in training to de-escalate situations in an effective manner without having to resort to force.

Classes began Tuesday and will last through Feb. 3.

“With potentially dangerous situations around the country, more law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing the need for this type of training,” the sheriff’s office said.