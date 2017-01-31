Safety meeting held in Antioch months earlier than planned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Out of concern over “recent occurrences in the community,” an Antioch councilwoman held a safety meeting Tuesday originally planned for this fall.

Councilwoman Tanaka Vercher hosted the meeting at the Metro Nashville Police Department’s South Precinct on Harding Place.

“This meeting is a reminder for some and new information for others, that we all have a role to play in ensuring our community is safe,” she said in a press released.

Vercher added, “I will continue to encourage neighbors to get actively involved in their respective neighborhood watch groups and that community safety is a partnership between neighbors and MNPD that requires a collaborative effort.”

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and anyone in the public is welcome to join.