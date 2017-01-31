Rep. Lamberth wants to repeal recently passed marijuana law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Sumner County politician has filed a bill in an effort to repeal Nashville’s new marijuana law.

Representative William Lamberth wants to repeal the law Nashville and Memphis city council members passed last year which allows police to only cite people caught with small amounts of marijuana.

Nashville became the first city across the state that voted to lessen the penalty for small amounts of pot.

Lamberth’s proposed bill would repeal any local law that is inconsistent with what the state has on record.

The bill was filed on Monday.