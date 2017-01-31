Pursuit ends after stolen SUV runs out of gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four people are in custody for leading police on a chase in a stolen SUV.

The pursuit ended lass than file miles from where it started when the SUV ran out of gas.

Metro Nashville Police initially tried to pull the vehicle over in the Sylvan Park area, but the driver did not stop.

The SUV then got on Interstate 40 and headed west. The SUV then stopped between Briley Parkway and Charlotte Pike.

A man, two women and a juvenile male were in the SUV and taken into custody.

Metro police also found marijuana and cocaine inside the vehicle.

No other information was released.